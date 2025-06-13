Stage all set for Asia Fruit Logistica Thailand Meet Up

Press release

Central Food Retail’s head of produce, Chairat Petchdakul, City Fresh Fruit deputy CEO Wongsakorn ‘Bill’ Chatamornwong, and Platinum Fruits CEO Natakrit Eamskul are among the line-up of expert speakers for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA Thailand Meet Up, which takes place on 25 June 2025 at the Carlton Hotel Sukhumvit in Bangkok.

The event brings together fresh produce professionals from across the ASEAN region and beyond for a full day of knowledge sharing and networking focused on opportunities in the fast-growing Southeast Asian markets. Attendees from over 20 different countries and regions are set to participate.

The high-quality content programme is curated by Asiafruit Magazine, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s Knowledge Partner, and it explores emerging trade and consumer trends in South-East Asia, China’s growing influence as a supplier to the region, and the future of Asia’s booming durian business.

Fruitnet Asia’s managing director, John Hey, sets the scene for the day’s sessions with an overview of the key trends in fresh produce trade in South-East Asia, a vast market with a population of nearly 700 million.

Carlo Magni, global consumer insights director at consultancy firm Forward Insight & Strategy, then unpacks the latest consumer trends across the region’s diverse and dynamic fresh produce markets.

A session spotlighting Thailand’s consumer market features expert perspectives from a panel of top retailers, importers and distributors. Wongsakorn ‘Bill’ Chatamornwong, deputy CEO of leading fruit importer/distributor City Fresh Fruit, provides an overview of the shifting market landscape. He is joined by Central Food Retail’s head of produce, meat, local sourcing and Jing Jai Market, Chairat Petchdakul, and Edgar Alastrue, Sales Director (Thailand) of distributor Fresh Fruit-X, to discuss the latest food retail trends and how to market and merchandise more effectively to consumers.

China is expanding its role as a supplier of fresh produce to Southeast Asian markets. Case study presentations from Andy Suh, senior director – Rest of Asia, at Driscoll’s, and Vincent Yeh, CEO of Xingyeyuan Group’s international business arm, Xingyeyuan Supply Chain, illustrate the evolution.

A session exploring Asia’s durian boom hears from John Cao, project manager for Joy Wing Mau’s flagship durian brand, Joyvio Durian, on key trends in the Chinese market from a buyer’s perspective. Representatives of leading Southeast Asian durian-supplying countries also discuss the shifting trade landscape and market outlook. Speakers include Natakrit Eamskul, chief executive of major Thai exporter Platinum Fruits, and Dr Tan Sue Yee (SY), chief executive of top Malaysian durian exporter Top Fruits.

“Joy Wing Mau is pleased to take part in this important and unique platform for the fresh produce industry in Thailand and the Southeast Asia region,” said Cao. “We are eager to share our experience and insights and look forward to fostering new relationships with more friends from Thailand and beyond.”

Peru is the official partner country of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2025, and Erick Aponte, trade commissioner/director of the Peruvian trade commission (Promperu) for ASEAN, also outlines the export nation’s development strategies for market expansion in South-East Asia.

Networking and knowledge exchange

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA Thailand Meet Up provides ample opportunities to network and build business connections in a relaxed setting. The event includes a business networking luncheon, two networking breaks and an evening cocktail reception, as well as showcases from Agrofresh, Guangzhou Artry Packaging, Promperu, South African Apples and Fruitnet.

Key sponsors are showcasing their products and solutions at the event, including South African Apples, which recently regained access to the Thailand market after a 16-year absence.

“The Thailand Meet Up offers an excellent platform to connect with high-potential South-East Asian markets in a focused and efficient manner,” said Sachin Khurana, Thailand representative for South African Apples. “For South African Apples, it provides a valuable opportunity to engage with leading Thai importers, retailers, and distributors, while highlighting the quality, flavour, and seasonal advantage of our fruit. We look forward to building long-term partnerships and growing South Africa’s footprint in the Thai market.”

Guangzhou Artry Packaging, which has exhibited at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA before, will showcase a variety of mid-to-high range fruit packaging solutions for fruits such as blueberries, apples, kiwifruit, and cherries. “The Thailand market is interesting for us because consumers are drawn to visually attractive packaging,” said sales manager Delia You. “We are eager to interact with all delegates and collect feedback onsite, which will be invaluable for planning our marketing strategies.”

Study tour

Day Two of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA Bangkok Meet Up (26 June) offers an optional half-day study tour for international delegates. Attendees can visit Talaad Thai Wholesale Market, the largest agri wholesale market in South-East Asia, as well as a hosted visit to the facilities of City Fresh Fruit. Places are fully booked for the tour, but attendees can join a waitlist by registering on the event website.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA Thailand Meet-Up is open to fresh produce business professionals. The full event program is now live, and online RSVP is available on the website. Seats are limited and filling fast — RSVP by 16 June 2025 to secure your spot: Bangkok Meet-Up 2025 | Asia Fruit Logistica