Sunkist Growers launches summer citrus promotions

Marketing cooperatives Sunkist Growers recently highlighted its summer citrus lineup with new merchandising programs and seasonal promotions. The firm’s efforts are aimed at boosting sales and “inspiring consumers” during the warm months, the company said in a release.

As summer approaches, Sunkist emphasized its California-grown Valencia oranges, grapefruit, and lemons, which are now shipping nationwide to enhance snacks, beverages, and gatherings.

Industry data shows citrus sales are thriving, with citrus volume increasing by 12% during the week of July 4 compared to last year, outpacing overall produce growth of 5% and fruit growth of 6%.

“Our Valencia orange programs guarantee citrus availability remains strong throughout the summer, providing high-quality fruit from June through October,” said Cassie Howard, senior director of category management and marketing at Sunkist Growers. “As the Navel season wraps up, it’s important to provide a continuous supply of California-grown oranges for your customers.”

Howard noted that Valencia oranges continue to be a popular summer choice. Last year, volume increased by 5%, further supporting their seasonal appeal. As the only California-grown orange variety available during summer, Valencias offer a fresh, domestic option for consumers and support local farmers, Sunkist said.

To celebrate the 4th of July, Sunkist is offering a limited-edition 8-pound combo bag featuring a festive American flag design. Classic 4-pound bags are also available, complemented by new bin wraps aimed at encouraging larger purchases for summer festivities. These displays are part of the company’s efforts to promote bulk buying.

Sunkist is also promoting its summer citrus offerings with a playful new Lemonade Merchandising program that features “Lemonade Stand” bin headers and clip cards, designed to draw attention to lemons’ versatility in recipes and drinks. Lemon volume has increased by 11% during the summer months, and the brand plans to continue inspiring citrus creativity through targeted campaigns.

In addition to lemons and oranges, California-grown grapefruit, including Star Ruby and Marsh Ruby varieties, is also in season.

The company encouraged retailers to leverage in-store promotions, new merchandising, and packaging solutions to capitalize on summer shopping momentum.

