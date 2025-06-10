Historic citrus partnership rekindled as Limoneira rejoins Sunkist

Sunkist Growers, Inc., a citrus marketing cooperative founded in 1893, announced on June 9 that Limoneira Company , one of its original founding members, will rejoin the organization effective November 1, 2025. The move marks a meaningful reunion and a bold step forward for both companies.

“This is more than a return—it’s a powerful alignment of shared history, values, and vision,” said Jim Phillips, President and CEO of Sunkist Growers. “Together, we’re transforming our collective capabilities into greater value for our growers, packers, and customers.”

Under the new agreement, Limoneira will continue to operate as an independent business entity. However, all of Limoneira’s fresh citrus sales and marketing responsibilities, primarily focused on lemons, will transition to Sunkist at the start of the new citrus season.

“We have long respected Sunkist’s leadership and legacy in the citrus industry,” said Harold Edwards, President and CEO of Limoneira. “Now is the right time to rejoin. Both organizations have evolved, adapted, and strengthened—and we’re excited to build on that momentum to create lasting value for our growers and customers.”

This reconnection is expected to drive expanded market access, optimize citrus supply, and strengthen the cooperative’s ability to meet evolving customer and grower needs.

Both companies are looking forward to strengthening Sunkist’s market position and expanding their reach through this renewed momentum, they said in a release. They are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining service excellence throughout the new season.