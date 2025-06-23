Oppy recognizes top transportation partners with 2025 Carrier of the Year Awards

PRESS RELEASE

Delivering freshness for over a century and a half, Oppy has announced the winners of its 2025 Carrier of the Year (COTY) Awards, recognizing five transportation partners whose exceptional service and reliability have helped keep the produce supply chain moving smoothly.

This year’s recipients are:

Scotlynn USA Division Inc.

John J. Jerue Truck Brokers

Prosperity Truck Lines

Manfredi Logistics Services

North Delta Transport Ltd.

Each of these companies has demonstrated outstanding performance in areas such as on-time delivery, communication, adaptability and long-standing partnership, according to Chase Wrightson, transportation director at Oppy.

“Transportation is a vital piece of the perishable supply chain that doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves,” he said. “This award is about shining a light on the hard work and reliability that goes into moving fresh produce every day. Our award recipients have demonstrated exceptional service, adaptability and partnership — and we are proud to celebrate them.”

On average, Oppy ships approximately 500,000 pallets of fresh produce annually to more than 2,500 locations across the U.S. and Canada. These efforts are supported by hundreds of transportation providers, with the company’s internal transport team working closely with carriers to ensure quality and efficiency from field to fork.

The dedicated team of 24 professionals within Oppy Transport, the fresh produce grower, marketer and distributor’s transportation arm, works collaboratively with an extensive network of carrier partners to deliver fresh, high-quality produce to millions of consumers across the continent.

“Narrowing the field to just five winners was not easy,” Wrightson added. “While these carriers earned top honors, we are incredibly grateful for every transportation partner who supports Oppy’s mission. Getting fresh produce to market is a complex operation and their commitment is critical to our success and continued growth.”