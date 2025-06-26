American AgCredit joins new alliance to drive ag innovation

June 26 , 2025
American AgCredit has joined the newly launched Idealyst Innovation Alliance as a founding member. The new alliance is made up of agricultural and technology companies working together to provide solutions to the agri-food value chain and innovate in the farmer-centric ecosystem. 

Idealyst aims to address the ag industry’s systemic challenges by identifying root causes, designing practical solutions, and accelerating their adoption among U.S. producers. According to the announcement, the group will focus on operational efficiency, business planning, and other high-impact areas across the agri-food value chain.

"Farmers and ranchers face big, complex challenges that are difficult to tackle alone," said Curt Hudnutt, president and CEO of American AgCredit. "Innovation that solves these challenges needs a collaborative space to grow. Idealyst provides the opportunity for partnership across agriculture, and beyond, to build practical, impactful solutions that farmers need. American AgCredit's mission is to help farmers and ranchers succeed, and with Idealyst we're helping build a network of expertise, resources, and tools for farmers and ranchers today and in the future."

Idealyst Innovation CEO Brett Sciotto said American AgCredit’s participation reflects a shared focus on serving producers.

"American AgCredit exemplifies leadership, and we are thrilled to announce they have joined the Idealyst Innovation Alliance," Sciotto said. "Their dedication to prioritizing farmers aligns with our mission to empower producers and strengthen America's food power. Together, we will accelerate innovation that helps farmers and ranchers succeed in an increasingly complex environment."

American AgCredit, part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, provides financial services to agricultural and rural customers in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma, and capital market clients across the U.S.

