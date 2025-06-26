American AgCredit has joined the newly launched Idealyst Innovation Alliance as a founding member. The new alliance is made up of agricultural and technology companies working together to provide solutions to the agri-food value chain and innovate in the farmer-centric ecosystem.

Idealyst aims to address the ag industry’s systemic challenges by identifying root causes, designing practical solutions, and accelerating their adoption among U.S. producers. According to the announcement, the group will focus on operational efficiency, business planning, and other high-impact areas across the agri-food value chain.

"Farmers and ranchers face big, complex challenges that are difficult to tackle alone," said Curt Hudnutt, president and CEO of American AgCredit. "Innovation that solves these challenges needs a collaborative space to grow. Idealyst provides the opportunity for partnership across agriculture, and beyond, to build practical, impactful solutions that farmers need. American AgCredit's mission is to help farmers and ranchers succeed, and with Idealyst we're helping build a network of expertise, resources, and tools for farmers and ranchers today and in the future."