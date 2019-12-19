China approves Argentine lemons for entry

Argentine authorities have signed phytosanitary protocols with their Chinese counterparts to allow exports of lemons.

The signing in Buenos Aires this week gives the world's largest lemon exporter access to one of the world's biggest markets.

The deal, signed by Argentine Agriculture Minister Luis Basterra and Chinese Customs Deputy Minister Li Guo, paves the way for exports after 15 years of negotiations.

Basterra said it was “an honour to sign this protocol with China for the export of lemons, an emblematic product of Argentina”.

“We welcome this opening with great joy, since China is the most important market in Asia,” said the secretary of development of Tucumán, Álvaro Simón Pedro.

“The opening of markets is a very intelligent strategy that is being carried out by Governor Juan Manzur. There is a slogan that is to put the province on the world stage and that is what we are achieving.”

The development comes two and a half years after Argentina regained access to the U.S. market.