Chile to reduce heavy mandarin concentration on U.S. market

Chile is set to become less dependent on the U.S. mandarin market in the future as exports develop to the newly opened Chinese market, according to a USDA report.

The U.S. is by far the leading market for Chilean mandarin exports, with a 96% market share.

However, Chilean exporters of mandarins will diversify its market destinations with the opening of the Chinese market

for citrus products in November 2019, the report said.

Chilean Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Walker, recently announced market access to the Chinese market for Chilean mandarins, clementines, oranges, lemons, and grapefruit.

The market opening comes amid rapid growth in the Chilean mandarin planted area, which rose by 13% in 2019 to reach 7,727 hectares. Chilean authorities project that the opening of the Chinese market will further expand the citrus planted area.

The marketing season for Chilean mandarin ranges between May and October each year.

Chilean mandarin exports to the world have increased by 200% since 2014. The South American country shipped a record 170,230 metric tons (MT) of the fresh fruit in 2018.