Michoacán suspension reshapes U.S. avocado market

By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

Specialized intelligence company Avobook recently posted its Week 26 report, revealing some of the unexpected consequences of the temporary halt in avocado exports from Michoacán on the global market.

“California rose to 45% share, while Peru and Colombia rushed to fill part of the gap, with more shipments,” the report said.

Peruvian avocado exports showed the most significant change, increasing from 7.5 million pounds to 9 million. Peru also showed strength in Europe, with stabilized shipments and a 69% market share.

In Europe, South African avocado shipments captured a 12.5% market share, followed by Kenya at 12%. Prices remained stable with favorable returns.

In China, Peruvian avocado shipments decreased, with prices fluctuating depending on size—decreasing for large sizes and increasing for small sizes.

Meanwhile, in Chile, harvesting has begun. However, the dry matter content is still not suitable for export, so these volumes will likely be destined for the domestic market. This development could lead to a slight decrease in Peruvian supplies, according to the report.

