Highlights from the second quarter of 2019

Sun World sells its farming operations A sea change in the nature of the produce industry, Sun World announced that it will focus its resources on genetics, branding and licensing, while a Sun Pacific affiliate is set to acquire its growing operations.

U.S.: Avocado price spike 'largely the result of undersupply', suppliers say Representatives from various companies along the supply chain in Mexico and the U.S. said the biggest price rise in a decade was heavily to do with the dynamics of supply and demand, rather than the threats to close the border.

U.S.: Kroger subsidiary ditches single-use plastic bags QFC made good on its promise to be the first Kroger market to make this transition as part of the #ZeroHungerZeroWaste initiative.

Fall Creek founder's insights into "changing" blueberry industry The blueberry industry pioneer delved into valuable topics including horticultural practices, methods to extend shelf life, and the need for innovation.

Leading fruit breeders form alliance to fight rising IP infringement Four of the world’s top fruit breeders joined forces to stop ongoing attempts to appropriate proprietary plant material and infringe their Intellectual Property rights, representatives of the firms announced at the inaugural Global Grape Summit.

Blueberries in Charts: Prices enter their jumpy phase Agronometrics highlighted some of the particularities surrounding blueberries and gave some market predictions.