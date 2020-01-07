Naturipe announces new president of sales

Naturipe Farms has announced that Jim Roberts has been promoted to president of sales.

Jim has been with Naturipe Farms for more than 15 years in a variety of sales and management roles, most recently as vice president of Sales.

This newly created role has been designed to further advance the efforts of the best-in-class sales team of Naturipe Farms.

“Jim is one of our most experienced and trusted leaders with a great reputation among our team members and in the produce industry,” said Larry Ensfield, chairman of the board for Naturipe Farms.

“Under Jim’s direction, we will continue our commitment to serving our customers and consumers with a wide variety of healthful products that deliver excellent product quality and service and continued market leading innovation.”

Prior to joining Naturipe, Jim spent the first 20 years of his career in grocery retail, holding various roles, including store management, produce buying and merchandising, category management and as a senior manager for perishable procurement.

Jim earned a B.S. Degree in Marketing and also studied Engineering at U-Mass and Salem State College.