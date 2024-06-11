Naturipe Berries are Bursting with Flavor This Summer

Press release (Naturipe Farms)

Naturipe Farms, one of the largest berry producers in the world, announced that their renowned strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries will be abundant for all the beach days, poolside fruit salads, and barbecues this summer. As the weather warms up, consumers will find Naturipe’s sweet, plump, and flavorful berries in a variety of packs and sizes.

“There’s nothing more refreshing after being in the heat than to come inside, reach into the fridge, and pop a few fresh, juicy berries in your mouth,” says Jim Roberts, President of Sales at Naturipe Farms. "Our commitment to quality ensures that no matter which of our elite growers your berries come from, retailers can confidently stock their shelves with the best berries on the market."

Naturipe growers have spent decades working hard to develop and breed reimagined, sweeter, and more flavorful proprietary berry varieties, the result of which is the high-quality strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries that shoppers will find in stores this season. This deliberate effort benefits Naturipe’s retailers and consumers: retailers will be offering a more appealing fruit with a longer shelf-life, and consumers will have access to berries that are consistently more delicious than anything they’ve had before.

Conventional and organic berry packs will be at their peak quality and value starting this week and lasting through the end of August. Retailers who stock up on Naturipe’s strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries can optimize their sales by creating berry patch displays in their stores. These displays not only show off the vibrant, seasonal colors of each berry but also encourage shoppers to stock up on a mix of berries.

Naturipe is also encouraging retailers to take part in their “Make a Splash with Naturipe Berries” summer promotion, where they can capitalize on Naturipe’s peak berry volumes with a first-ever summer berry in-store campaign and contest. In this campaign, retailers can showcase how Naturipe Berries can fit into any family’s summer plans, and utilize the promotion’s fun and unique activations to engage customers and boost sales of Naturipe Berries. Additionally, they can create fun competition with their stores by running a “Make-A-Splash” Sales Contest.

In addition to its focus on product innovation, Naturipe also operates with sustainability at top of mind; in doing so, it uplifts grower communities and operates in a way that minimizes environmental impact, with a substantial focus on pollinator habitat growth, resource conservation, ethical business practices, and the health and safety of employees. As part of what Naturipe has deemed a New Era of Berries, these practices are integrated into every level of Naturipe’s business practices and celebrated as the new industry standard.

For more information on Naturipe’s berries, including delicious summer recipes that use strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, visit https://www.naturipefarms.com/what-we-grow/.