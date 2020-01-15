FreshFruitPortal.com gets a fresh new look - FreshFruitPortal.com

FreshFruitPortal.com has launched a major design for the new decade, giving its readers the best possible experience as they stay up to date with the latest industry news.

The refresh has been extended to the main website, the daily and weekly newsletters. The more friendly and modern design will make it easier for users to find and digest the information they are looking for.

The redesign was developed over a period of several months and is being applied to FreshFruitPortal.com and its sister industry news sites PortalFruticola.com and ChinaFruitPortal.com.

In addition, FreshFruitPortal.com is also launching several new sections on its website and newsletters.

The first, Ag-Innovation, will provide original, weekly content regarding the latest and most interesting innovations and new technologies in the agricultural industry. The second, Opinions, will see regular columns and analysis written by a broad selection of industry experts and pundits. The third, Events, will help reads to stay on top of the most important industry events taking place around the world.

We invite you to check these new sections and the new and improved look of FreshFruitPortal.com!