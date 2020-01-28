EDEKA and Apeel now also give citrus fruits a longer shelf life - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Hamburg, Germany - The EDEKA Group is now further extending its commitment to fighting food waste and, in addition to avocados, now also protects oranges and clementines with the innovative “Apeel” technology. Apeel produce has a protective layer consisting of plant-based materials that slow down water loss and penetration by oxygen – two main factors contributing to decay of fresh fruit and vegetable products.

Not only does Apeel lower the amount of food wasted, in many cases it also makes plastic foil unnecessary. As trading partners of USA-based Apeel Sciences in Germany, EDEKA and Netto Marken-Discount already launched avocados with Apeel’s protective coating at selected stores at the end of 2019.

Oranges and clementines are the next products to follow as part of the pilot project. In the future, Apeel’s plant-derived protective coating will also ensure longer-lasting freshness of EDEKA World Wildlife Fund oranges (1.5 kg bag), EDEKA SELECTION oranges “NavelGold” (1 kg bag) as well as of EDEKA Selection “ClemenGold” clementines (750 g bag).

Consumers will find the oranges and clementines – like the avocados – in selected EDEKA stores in parts of northern Germany and North-Rhine Westphalia, as well as at Netto branches in parts in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony. Nationwide introduction of such longer shelf-life products in Germany is scheduled to take place during 2020.

About Apeel produce

From strawberries to peppers, every fruit and vegetable has a protective peel or skin that nature uses to keep it fresh. Made from materials found in fruit, Apeel adds a little extra “peel” to the surface of fresh produce to slow water loss and oxidation (two factors that cause spoilage). Apeel produce stays fresh for much longer, so you have more time to enjoy it at its most delicious — and much less food and money is wasted. For suppliers and retailers, Apeel’s technology creates an optimal microclimate inside every fruit or vegetable, maintaining quality, extending shelf life, and transportability—with reduced reliance on refrigeration and controlled atmosphere. For more information, see the Apeel FAQ.

About Apeel Sciences

Apeel Sciences is a company that is fighting the global food waste crisis by utilizing nature's tools to prevent waste in the first place — a sustainable approach to the world's growing food demands. The company's plant-derived technology helps fresh food growers, suppliers, and retailers maintain produce quality and extend shelf life, which minimizes food waste from the farm to the retail shelf to the kitchen table.

Apeel Sciences was founded in 2012 with a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help reduce postharvest food loss in developing countries that lack access to refrigeration. Today, Apeel formulations have been proven effective at reducing the rate of spoilage for dozens of USDA Organic Certified and conventional produce categories, and the company works with partners ranging from smallholder farmers and local organic growers to the world's largest food brands and retailers.

Founded by CEO James Rogers, PhD, Apeel Sciences investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, Upfront Ventures, S2G Ventures, Powerplant Ventures, DBL Partners, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UK Department for International Development, and The Rockefeller Foundation. The company is recognized as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a Friend of Champions 12.3, and a 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50.

Apeel is a trademark of Apeel Technology, Inc. in the European Union and other jurisdictions. Nature's Pride is a trademark of Nature's Pride. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

EDEKA – Germany’s most successful initiative of entrepreneurs

The profile of the EDEKA Group with a clearly SME co-operative orientation and structure is based on successful interaction at three separate tiers: some 3,700 independent retailers throughout Germany are the public face of EDEKA. At the retail level, they assume the role of the local supplier, who vouches for first-class quality and enjoyment of groceries. They are supported by seven regional wholesale operations that supply fresh produce to the EDEKA stores on a daily basis and also provide support with distribution and expansion plans as needed.

Co-ordination of the EDEKA strategy takes place at the Hamburg-based EDEKA Zentrale. This head office manages the national merchandise business along with the successful “We just ♥ food” campaign. This is where the impetus is generated for realizing objectives throughout the Group, such as the creation of seamless, end-to-end IT structures or the development of modern personnel development and qualification concepts for the retail sector.

Moreover, with its subsidiary Netto Marken-Discount, the Head Office successfully sets standards in the discount business and thus complements the wide spectrum of services of the Group of companies. With about 11,300 stores and 376,000 employees, EDEKA generated 53.6 billion euros in turnover in 2018. EDEKA is one of the leading providers of vocational training in Germany, with about 18,000 trainees and apprentices currently in service.