By JoyWingMau

On April 25, the Global Cherry Summit 2024 was held in Chile. As a pioneer in China's fruit industry, a leading importer of Chilean cherries and a top sponsor of the Summit, JoyWingMau Group and its Joyvio Cherry brand made a grand presence at the Summit, introducing JoyWingMau 's vision to global players and expanding JoyWingMau 's network with the ambition of "Soaring into the Sky, Uniting for Greater Heights".

JoyWingMau Made an Eye-catching Presence at the Summit

The Global Cherry Summit has been a key event in the cherry industry, attracting thousands of companies, organizations and industry representatives this year. Konna Mu, General Manager of JoyWingMau 's International Procurement Platform, attended the summit and the round-table forum to actively explore cooperation opportunities with growers, cherry associations, importers and exporters. Mu stressed the opportunities and challenges facing China's cherry industry, sharing with participants JoyWingMau's strength in the cherry business and JoyWingMau’s actions to promote the stability and circulation in domestic and international fruit industry chain.

In the past few seasons, JoyWingMau propelled the sales of Chilean cherries in China by cooperating with the group's upstream and downstream partners. In January, JoyWingMau entered into in-depth cooperation with Maersk, a global shipping giant, to design a shipping line that transports cherries directly from Chile to China, which reignited Chinese consumers' demand for high-quality cherries and set an example for innovative fruit trade models. Such a model was also selected by Xinhua News Agency as a representative case for high-quality development in 2024. During this summit, JoyWingMau showcased its abundant achievements to demonstrate the depth and width of its active participation in China-Chile trade and economic cooperation. Through promoting cooperation with cherry growers, upgrading global logistics chain, building a new mode of rapid customs clearance via multiple ports, and providing a powerful omni-channel distribution system and end-to-end efficient distribution services, JoyWingMau has been creating an increasing number of new opportunities for Chilean cherries. JoyWingMau keeps breaking the records of "China Speed" in importing cherries from Chile to China and continuously invigorates the Chinese market by creating a high-end Joyvio Cherry brand.

"Soar into the Sky, and Unite for Greater Heights" Partner Cocktail Reception Held Successfully

On the occasion of this global fruit event, JoyWingMau Group held the "Soar into the Sky, and Unite for Greater Heights" Partner Cocktail Reception 2024, which promoted global connection and diversity in the fruit industry.

In the past 26 years, by leveraging industry-leading digitization and capacity in channels, branding and global distribution, JoyWingMau has been collaborating with its global partners to soar to greater heights together. As a core company in the value chain of fruit distribution, JoyWingMau stands poised to share with its global partners the benefits of the Chinese consumer market that enjoys the fastest growth and the largest size across the globe. Meanwhile, JoyWingMau will continue to help build a bridge between Chilean cherries and the Chinese market, continuously connecting with global players in the fruit industry for win-win.