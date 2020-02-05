Kroger's diversity awarded for women in business - FreshFruitPortal.com

Top grocer Kroger said in a press release on Tuesday that it was awarded for its women in business program for its supplier diversity projects. It cited the "sustained commitment to the inclusion of women-owned businesses" in its supply chain as critical to the success of its diversity efforts.

"Diversity is at the core of our people-first culture and an integral part of our business strategy at Kroger," said Angel Colón, Kroger's senior director of diversity and inclusion.

The release specifically revealed that the Top Corporations for women's Business Enterprises - the singular national award program that honors corporations for creating supplier diversity initiatives that integrate women that exists in the U.S. - awarded the retailer. Recognized for its "best-in-class supplier diversity program and 50% increase in spend with women-owned businesses, Kroger won the award for the sixth consecutive year.

The Women's Business enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the body that gives out the awards every year.

"Women make up more than half of our workforce and 31% of our senior management, and we're deeply committed to increasing women's business enterprise representation across Kroger's supply chain. We're proud that this intentional approach to inclusion has once again earned us WBENC's prestigious 'Top Corporations' recognition."

Kroger also highlighted some of the steps it took to get to its current position as a leader for women in business. Its investment in an additional $163 million with women-owned businesses and its establishment of 234 new WBE supplier partnerships since 2018 helped it gain its reputation.

Additionally, the retail giant partnered with a women student entrepreneur program to mentor Sinzuca Chocolates founder Yolanda Martinez. Its focus on emerging talent and "certified minority and women-owned suppliers" came to fruition through efforts like this.

Photo: Kroger