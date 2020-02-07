Hy-Vee stores will no longer be open 24 hours - FreshFruitPortal.com

The Midwest grocery retailer Hy-Vee will no longer be open 24 hours, according to a report by USA Today.

From Feb. 10, the grocer's doors will close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. This is a change among recent others for the company. Just last week, the company announced that it is buying several former Shopko locations in Iowa, with plans to convert them to a new concept it calls Dollar Fresh.

Additionally, the retailer revealed that it is replacing its restaurants to a full service food court inside of its stores.

Hy-Vee will not be laying off employees, spokesperson Christina Gayman told USA Today. Rather, employees will be moved to different shifts while stockers and non-public facing employees will continue working overnight.

This was in response to a need for better customer service during daytime hours, said Gayman. She went on to say that "customer shopping decreases overnight at any 24/7 business".

The stores operations are constantly under review, inspiring the decision. Hy-Vee employs more than 83,000 workers across the U.S. Midwest, mainly in Iowa.

