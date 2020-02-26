GreenTech Americas: Experts to address crop optimization in protected horticulture - FreshFruitPortal.com

During GreenTech Americas fifty Mexican and international speakers will present various topics for 'crop optimization in protected horticulture' and 'strategic themes focused on business and investment'.

The objective is to present trends, knowledge and new solutions to all levels of professionals in the horticultural industry of Latin America.

The show and program will be held from March 24 - 26, 2020, at the Congress Center, Querétaro Mexico.

Program

Within the framework of this event, a program of conferences and panels is developed with 2 main themes 1: Crop optimization and 2: Business and investment. A few of the many highlights are:

Saber Merismailli, CEO of Ecoation, talks about “How artificial intelligence can help us grow clean food. And how early detection of issues can increase the revenue in your greenhouse

Chris Higgins, Hort Americas, tells you all you want to know about vertical farms. “Do vertical farms build stronger plants? How will the vertical farming industry develop and how does it impact you?

Peter Hendriks, director of LetsGrow.com, gives an update about big data. “Big data is no longer a stranger. How can you implement it to your business?

The world's population is growing and with it the demand for raw materials. However, the supply of crucial raw materials is limited”. A delegate of The World Bank explains the importance of Circular Economy, trends and developments for a sustainable future

Héctor Manuel Cotero, Dummen Orange, discusses the trends in high quality flower production. “What are the latest technologies and trends in this industry?

Experts and panel leaders

To name a few of the experts who will participate:

Erik J. Plaisier, Agricultural Counsellor for Mexico and Cuba, Nature and Food Embassy of the Netherlands;

Aldo Mares, President of the National Association of Exporters of Berries, Aneberries;

Oscar Woltman de Vries, General Director of Hortinvest Mexico;

Ricardo Martínez, Director General de Asesores en Invernaderos;

Alfonso Torres, Director General, Koppert Mexico, Koppert Biological Systems;

Edison Torrado León, Founder of Naturavisión;

Mauricio Revah, CEO, United Farms;

Paul Arkesteijn, Product Manager & Consultant, Ludvig Svensson;

Remy Matt, Manager, Cultilene;

Rene Beerkens, Consultant, Hoogendoorn.

About GreenTech Americas

GreenTech Americas is a spin-off of GreenTech Amsterdam with the goal to meet the needs of regional growers, breeders and suppliers. GreenTech Americas will enable a greater exchange of knowledge, experiences, and success stories of the horticultural industry from Mexico and its region. The show is organised by RAI Amsterdam and Tarsus México. Please find more information and to register at www.greentech.nl.