Limes prices jump after lowest point in four years - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the ‘In Charts' series, Colin Fain of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

In week 8, lime prices finally took an upswing after hitting their lowest level in four years.

Non-Organic Lime Prices by Size (40 Lb Cartons)

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

There is still room to grow, as even with the small jump prices remain among the lowest we have seen in the last four years.

Historic Non-Organic Lime Prices (40 Lb Cartons)

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

After a healthy increase in volumes in week 5, supplies are finally normalizing and getting closer to last year's levels. Should this trend persist, we could see a rapid recovery of the markets in line with what we saw last year.

Considering limes’ volatility around this time of year, it is always an interesting commodity to watch as we closely monitor this unfolding situation.

Historic Non-Organic Lime Volumes (Kilograms)

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

