In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Interviews’ series, Agronometrics studies the state of the Jalisco avocado season. The series is based on interviews with esteemed professionals from the industry, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

The recent drought in Mexico has caused a slight delay to the start of avocado harvests in Jalisco. The grower body representing avocado growers and exporters in Jalisco reports that they were not impacted by the recent ban of U.S. inspectors in Michoacán. Jalisco's industry could not capitalize on the sudden gap in supply created by the week-long ban.

Eleazar Oceguera Aguayo, president of Jalisco's Avocado Industry body (APEAJAL), explained that they were unable to meet the demand during the recent ban in Michoacán.

"We have no issues with the suspension; Jalisco is still sending fruit to the U.S. in compliance with the Operational Work Plan. We can't send more because we only have some authorized orchards with available fruit. It is the start of the season for us; we'll probably increase the volume in a week or two," stated Aguayo.

APEAJAL represents 3,200 avocado growers in Jalisco, with 23 packing and exporting companies active in the region. Jalisco's key export markets include Japan, Canada, the EU, and the U.S., with plans to expand into India, Korea, China, Malaysia, and Chile. For next year, they plan to harvest 145,000 tons, surpassing last year's yield as new orchards come into production.

Currently, Jalisco exports to 30 countries, with the U.S. accounting for 48%, Canada 22%, Japan 20%, the European Union 8%, and other markets 2%. Aguayo mentioned that they are waiting for the avocados to reach the right maturity level and will not increase volumes to meet the high demand period in the U.S. for the 4th of July holiday.

"Right now, we are waiting for the fruit to reach an adequate dry matter percentage, as we are concerned with delivering fruit of great quality. So, for the 4th of July, we don't expect a rise in exports." The drought in Mexico affects all crops, with avocado production being heavily impacted.

Aguayo noted, "The drought affects all kinds of growers. It has a heavy impact on avocado production, but we are implementing many strategies to cope with it. Fortunately, this week we are experiencing heavy rain, and most growers have the means to store rainwater. Hopefully, it will last at least five to six months to pull us through the dry season," he concluded.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Related articles: Jalisco projects an increase in avocado production this season