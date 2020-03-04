Maersk reduces Indian grape transit time to Europe - FreshFruitPortal.com

Logistics company Maersk has started an end-to-end cold chain logistics solution for its customers exporting grapes from Nashik and Sangli in India to North Europe.

Maersk says the solution leverages its variety of services throughout the supply chain and will reduce the transit time by four days.

This will help exporters provide a higher quality product to the market and fetch higher returns for the farmer community in and around the Nashik district, India's main grape-growing region, it explains.

Maersk says its cold chain offerings go all the way from the packhouse of the exporters to the destination in North Europe.

The movement of grapes is being done in refrigerated containers with Remote Container Management solution ‘Captain Peter’ that monitors atmospheric conditions inside the container and provides visibility of the same to the customers. Maersk is also deploying a Reefer technician to overlook contingencies throughout the journey.

"Nashik is a priority market for the exports of grapes from India," said Steve Felder, managing director, Maersk South Asia. "With our end-to-end cold chain solutions, we aim to enable the exporters to take their grapes from Nashik to North Europe with a fast turn-around time, and with more simplicity."

He added that besides grapes, the region also yields other quality agro-produce like onions, tomato, chili, baby corn, okra and other vegetables, which have "immense trade potential" in global markets.

"With our cold chain logistics solutions, we aim to further open-up and liberalise the agro-economy of the country enabling farmers and entrepreneurs to be a part of the international trade ecosystem," he said.

Mayank Tandon, vice-president of FreshTrop, described Maersk's cold chain solution as a "unique proposition" in the industry that has the potential to add great value.

Meanwhile, Ranjeet Patil, director of Fresh Express said the service will bring in "considerable ease and speed while ensuring complete visibility of cargo temperature and container location".