Maersk strengthens logistics presence in Colombia

Press release (Maersk)

Bogota, Colombia - A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) reinforces its presence in Colombia with the inauguration of a container logistics centre with a total area of 44,000 m2 in the municipality of Tocancipa, strengthening its commitment to increase its logistics footprint in Colombia.

The logistics centre is part of the planned expansions in the country with the purpose of offering greater warehousing and logistics solutions to customers seeking agility and flexibility in their supply chains.

Located in the Tocancipa industrial zone, the logistics centre offers customers access to their containers 47 kilometres north of Bogotá.

The site's strategic location allows for the reduction of additional port and transport costs, increasing the reliability of the supply chain. It also eliminates waiting times for customers, and ensures the availability of empty containers, thus optimising operational efficiency and improving demand responsiveness.

The logistics centre includes a 3,378 m2 depot, a 23,000 m2 container storage area, and a 651 m2 refrigerated container storage area with connectivity for 50 containers.

With a capacity to handle up to 1,600 containers, the centre is equipped with a depot management system and offers a wide range of services, including a container unloading and loading service and the ability to handle cargo at the depot located within the centre.

The centre will also provide the opportunity to store full containers, and reach stackers will be available on site.

Other services include empty and full container storage, consolidation and deconsolidation services, maintenance, repair, preparation, and inspection of containers, as well as the return and movement of containers.

"This is an innovative service for the Colombian market, due to its level of infrastructure and service, which will allow our customers in the country greater logistical flexibility," said Efrain Osorio, the Maersk Managing Director for Central America, Andea and the Caribbean.

"For us, Colombia remains a high-growth country with increasing import demand for consumer products, complemented by steady exports of refrigerated fruits and vegetables, food products, textiles, and consumer goods. As a logistics integrator, we continue to invest to expand our capabilities and meet demand with sea, air, and land freight services throughout the area."

In line with Maersk's commitment to decarbonise end-to-end supply chains, the logistics centre in Tocancipa has LED lighting, and solar perimeter lighting. The container yard is fully paved and sustainable practices such as the reuse of excavated material from the site were employed during its construction.

Maersk is expanding our logistics infrastructure in the region to offer products that combine our ocean offering with integrated logistics solutions such as warehousing, logistics centres, depots, and value-added services that support the entire supply chain and offer visibility and efficiency to its customers.