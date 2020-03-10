Coronavirus could 'distort' intra-EU produce trade - FreshFruitPortal.com

Fresh produce trade between EU countries could be severely affected as additional control measures are taken to contain the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, Freshfel has said.

The European Fresh Produce Association said that if other nations take similar measures to Italy and decide to lockdown large areas of the country, the industry's ability to conduct cross-border trade could be limited and there may be an increased focus on national produce.

FreshFel also noted that international produce trade will likely continue to be affected, with challenges re-entering the Chinese market potentially having knock-on effects in other markets. A global reefer container shortage is also on the cards.

The association's Tuesday statement comes amid a severe outbreak of coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019. So far more than 114,000 cases have been confirmed in at least 115 countries, resulting in over 4,000 deaths.

Intra-EU trade stable for now, but likely to change

Freshfel said that for intra-EU trade, the fruit and vegetable sector is currently still experiencing a "stable situation".

However, some complications have been reported such as staff issues for truck companies - which are currently finding it challenging to cover the need for drivers and other personnel to operate in affected areas - and issues regarding timely arrivals and operations due to the recommended containment and precautionary measures.

This latter issue is particularly concerning for perishable produce, Freshfel noted.

"In this context, as additional control measures are taken, especially if border closures are imposed to check movements of people within the Schengen area, intra-trade could be significantly distorted," Freshfel said.

"The just-announced lockdown in Italy is a first step within the EU. Potential similar measures to come in other affected Member States, like France, Spain or Belgium, could end up limiting the ability for operators to conduct cross-border trade and lead to an increased focus on national produce."

Within Italy, Freshfel says it doesn't expect that produce supply will be disputed. It explained that all the steps are being taken to organize logistics internally and also internationally, based on additional measures that are also under consideration to further secure the supply chain.

"In general terms, the ability or restrictions of operators to modify contracts and re-direct produce to other open markets will be a determinant factor in a potential knock-on effect on global fresh produce trade flows," it said.

International produce trade also hit by coronavirus

As for international trade, Freshfel said the first effects of the outbreak for the sector were noted in China with "a number of implications" for the European fruit and vegetable sector due to paralysis of operations and economic slowdown.

Main export categories from the EU - including citrus, kiwifruit, and pomefruit - have experienced "difficulties", it said, and the current outlook is still "not engaging to ship more to China".

"EU exporters will have to expect severe hurdles to enter the Chinese market. This will mostly affect Spanish citrus exports to China, normally peaking in March, April and May with an average volume of roughly 30,000MT in the months

of March, April and May," it said.

"Redirection to other markets in Asia remains subject to the limited number of protocols for EU exporters and their conditions to allow a swift diversification."

Southern Hemisphere countries are also experiencing "severe distortions of trade flow" from the coronavirus outbreak and are looking at repositioning to other markets, both in Asia and elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere.

Freshfel highlighted the citrus sector as one that could be particularly affected, given that more than 350,000MT of citrus are destined to the Chinese market and could be diverted to other markets. The main suppliers to China are South Africa (34%), Egypt (28%), the U.S. (20%) and Spain (5%), the association said.

The impact on global logistics for exports to China

Being perishable products, any delays in the supply and delivery of fresh produce in the chain represents a challenge.

Freshfel said that one of the main issues from the coronavirus outbreak was logistical problems and staff shortages in China, which are resulting in a global impeded delivery situation and restrictions to movement of goods leading to delays all over Asia

"Many ports and container terminals have been suffering from understaffing and limited capacities to handle the load," Freshfel said.

"Importers have been challenged to unload their cargo in Chinese ports, resulting either in a blockage and increased

storage time or rerouting of the shipments, leading to longer shipping times."

In addition, shipping lines have alerted clients to avoid congested ports like Shanghai and Xingang and to divert it to other Chinese destinations where plugs are available or to other markets in the region to avoid congestions.

Customers who insist on shipping to Shanghai and Xingang will have to accept that routing, transit and delivery time to these ports are not guaranteed, Freshfel said.

They will further have to pay a congestion surcharge per container between US$1,000 - 1,300. Blank sailings, as announced from some shipping lines, as well as the rerouting of empty containers, will increase the current financial

burden on logistic operations.

"It is not yet possible to predict when the situation will return to normal mode," it said.

The stranding of many reefer containers in ports, onboard ships or in terminals is another potential challenge, as this could impact the availability of containers at the global shipping markets.

"First impacts reportedly are already observable in Latin America, where container shortages could slow down the export of fruits to global market including to Europe," it said.

"This will also lead to increased competition and costs for sourcing the containers for transport in the upcoming weeks, if not all containers are back in the market. This has already resulted in severe delays in global shipping operations."