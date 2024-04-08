Mexican avocado hub poised for another year of growth

With a forecasted 5% growth in production for 2024, the Mexican avocado sector continues to reign supreme. A recent report by the USDA puts this year’s production at 2.77 million tons as trade and demand remain strong.

Until July 2022, Michoacán was the only Mexican avocado-producing state eligible to export to the United States. With Jalisco entering the game, overall exports rose 17% year-on-year in 2023.

Production has grown steadily during the past ten years, mostly due to increasing demand, as well as rising domestic consumption. According to official data, annual per capita avocado consumption in Mexico grew from about 18 pounds in 2021 to nearly 24 pounds in 2023.

However, Mexicans continue to see avocados as a luxury item, and the fruit is not included in the basic food basket defined by the government.

Between 2014 and 2023, production volumes grew nearly 75%, reaching 2.65 million tons. These figures have kept Mexico well-grounded as the number one avocado producer globally.

Additional data from Mexico’s Agri-Food and Fisheries Information System (SIAP) said production reached 2.65 million tons in 2023. This was a 4% increase year-on-year.

The United States is the largest importer of Mexican avocados, taking 81% of shipments. Exports to the U.S. were valued at USD$2.7 billion in 2023. Canada, Japan, and Spain complete the podium as top buyers.

Acreage has also seen exponential growth, going from 434,757 acres in 2014 to 636,471 in 2023.

Pricing

Despite positive production numbers and healthy demand, prices could pose a bump in the road for Mexican growers.

In 2023, export value decreased by 12% due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar. This led to lower reported prices in 2023.

Additionally, unfavorable weather resulted in a smaller fruit size. Northern Michoacán, one of the most established avocado-producing regions in Mexico, saw higher temperatures and drought that stalled harvest.