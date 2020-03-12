Sun World grants new grape licenses in California and Mexico - FreshFruitPortal.com

Sun World International has granted new table grape licenses to several California and Mexico produce companies, further expanding the supply and distribution of its proprietary varieties.

Licensing vice president Garth Swinburn said the new production company licensees are Coachella Valley-based Anthony Vineyards and San Joaquin Valley-based Illume Ag Sales in California, and Sonora- and Jalisco-based Divine Flavor in Mexico.

The newly appointed licensed distributors join Dayka & Hackett in Mexico, Richard Bagdasarian, Famous Vineyards and Sun Pacific Marketing Cooperative in the Coachella Valley, and Dayka & Hackett, Sun Pacific, Famous Vineyards and

Sunlight International Sales in the San Joaquin Valley.

“Demand for our new grape varieties and brands continues to grow -- not just in North America but increasingly in key global markets," Swinburn said.

"These new appointments, along with the support and commitment of our existing licensees, ensure that major retailers and more consumers will continue to have access to great tasting Sun World grapes from California and Mexico."

Anthony Vineyards is a family-owned and operated, multi-generational California produce farming and marketing company led by Domenick and Robert Bianco, Sun World said.

Dayka & Hackett is a vertically integrated farming and sales entity based in Reedley, California that was granted marketer licenses for California and Mexico in 2019 and that also holds a North American import license for Sun World grapes grown in and sourced from South America and South Africa.

Divine Flavor, part of Mexico’s Grupo Alta and a longstanding Sun World licensed producer in Sonora, is one of the country’s foremost produce firms, Sun World said. They also hold a North American import license for Sun World grapes imported from South America and South Africa.

Illume Agriculture, launched by an existing Sun World licensed grower and California farm management firm, Fabbri Ag Investments, is a vertically integrated company with a new sales arm led by veteran David Clyde and vineyard operations overseen by longstanding Sun World grower Kevin Andrew.