GreenTech Americas rescheduled to 25 – 27 August 2020 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Amsterdam – GreenTech Americas is moving from 24 - 26 March 2020 to 25 - 27 August 2020. The significant increase in the global spread of COVID-19 has resulted in this decision. RAI Amsterdam and Tarsus, as organizers, have complied with the explicit wishes of both exhibitors and visitors to reschedule the event.

Due to the Coronavirus, many travelers are confronted with travel restrictions and measures put in place by the authorities. To maintain the international reach and quality of the event, a new date has been set.

International character

GreenTech Americas is the first regional event in Mexico of GreenTech, the international meeting place for horticultural technology. 50% of the exhibitors are international and visitors originate from all over the world. The international character of the event is significantly impacted by the measures taken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The top three exhibiting countries outside Mexico are the USA, Spain and the Netherlands. In these and other countries, measures have been put in place which influence exhibitor’s and visitor’s ability to attend.

Mariska Dreschler, Director Horticulture - GreenTech: “By moving the exhibition to 25 – 27 August, we aim to offer our exhibitors the best possible time slot, to present their innovations to a global audience and to initiate business. In view of the global economic challenges triggered by the Coronavirus in the first half of the year of 2020, moving the show to August offers great opportunities.

Horticulture is important for the global food supplies as sustainable cultivation is therefore a necessity. Even in these challenging times we need expert views and discussions on how the world’s horticulture industries can be optimized.”

About GreenTech Americas

GreenTech Americas is a GreenTech’s regional event in Mexico. It’s goal is to meet the needs of regional growers, breeders and suppliers. GreenTech Americas will enable a greater exchange of knowledge, experiences, and success stories of the horticultural industry from Mexico and its region. The show is organized by RAI Amsterdam and Tarsus México. Please find more information and to register at www.greentech.nl.

About GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Amsterdam will currently take place as planned from 8 – 10 June 2020 in RAI Amsterdam. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals. GreenTech focuses on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers face. All Dutch front runners, greenhouse builders and suppliers are present. Last year a total of 12,489 professionals from 114 countries visited GreenTech Amsterdam.

