GreenTech Amsterdam rescheduled to 20-22 October 2020 - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

GreenTech Amsterdam is moving from 8-10 June to 20-22 October this year. The expected duration of the global situation, due to the spread of COVID-19, has resulted in this decision.

RAI Amsterdam, as organiser, has complied with the explicit wishes of both exhibitors and visitors to reschedule the event. Due to the Corona virus, many travelers are confronted with travel restrictions and measures put in place by their own countries. To maintain the national as well as the international reach and quality of the event, a new date has been set.

International character

GreenTech Amsterdam is the global leading horticulture technology show. 50% of the exhibitors are from countries other than the Netherlands. The visitors in 2019 originated from 114 countries. The top three exhibiting countries outside The Netherlands are China, France and USA. In these and other countries, the situation is likely to influence exhibitor’s and visitor’s ability to attend. The international character of the event is significantly impacted by these measures.

Mariska Dreschler, Director Horticulture - GreenTech:

"Horticulture is of critical importance for global food safety and security. Efficient and sustainable cultivation is therefore a necessity. By moving the show to 20 - 22 October 2020, we offer our exhibitors the best possible time slot to put a spotlight on their solutions, and to initiate business with their peers. Especially in these challenging times we need their expert views and advice on how the world’s horticulture industries can be optimised, so we can keep feeding the world.”

GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Amsterdam will be held Tuesday 20 – Thursday 22 October 2020. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals. GreenTech focuses on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers face.

More information via the GreenTech website or follow GreenTecH on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.