Fresh Del Monte announces new CMO - FreshFruitPortal.com

U.S.-headquartered Fresh Del Monte Produce has announced the "landmark" appointment of Elana Gold as vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO).

The company says that Gold will lead global marketing functions, executing global, regional and local marketing strategies aimed at delivering long-term and sustainable business growth for the iconic brand.

Gold will report to Fresh Del Monte Produce’s president and COO, Youssef Zakharia.

The new appointee boasts more than 25 years in building strategies, organizations and capabilities for top global companies and brands, including Abbot, Novartis, PepsiCo, Sabra Foods and Yum! Brands, among others.

Most recently, she served as CCO at Before Brands, a VC-backed start-up, where she helped to develop and launch a new category of the most advanced childhood nutritional products to reduce food allergy development risk in children.

Prior to joining Before Brands, she served as divisional vice president of marketing (CMO) for Abbot Nutrition International. Under her leadership, the company launched a blockbuster infant formula brand into China, and significantly grew both the infant and adult nutrition categories with breakthrough innovation and communication strategies, Del Monte said.

“I am excited for Elana to bring her vast experience, creativity and talent to the Fresh Del Monte Produce family,” said Zakharia.

“As we continue our roadmap to achieve our 5-year strategic objectives, including, to become a consumer-driven company, it is clear that we need to build upon the great equity in our brands. Elana is just the right person to ensure we carry this through.”

Fresh Del Monte explained that Gold carries a reputation as a high-energy business builder with deep expertise in global marketing strategy; infusing deep analytics into effective communication strategies; and driving meaningful innovation throughout the customer journey.

Gold has worked and lived in eight countries and speaks four languages. She holds a BA from Emory University in foreign languages and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business in both marketing and finance.