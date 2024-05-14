Fresh Del Monte announces partnership to produce biofertilizers from fruit residues

Press release Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

MIAMI - One of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, and Vellsam Materias Bioactivas, a leading producer of biotechnological solutions, today announced a partnership that will look into how to maximize the use of Fresh Del Monte’s pineapple residues by way of biofertilizers.

The Fresh Del Monte-led partnership, operating under the name De l’Ora Bio, is announcing this collaboration with the inauguration of a biofertilizer plant in Kenya, marking the initial step in the partnership's biofertilizer production endeavor.

The new biofertilizer plant is situated close to Fresh Del Monte’s subsidiary in Kenya, Del Monte Kenya Ltd., and will use residues from the company’s pineapple cannery to create different types of biofertilizers for its use and the eventual sale to other growers in Kenya and East African countries.

Biofertilizers are natural fertilizers that use microbes to help promote plant growth by increasing the supply of essential nutrients to the plants, improving the soil texture and yield of plants, and providing a more sustainable option to traditional fertilizers.

“Fresh Del Monte is committed to creating a circular economy and is taking active measures to repurpose and reuse its residues,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We see this collaboration as a transformative turning point that has the potential to revolutionize how the agricultural industry farms. De l’Ora embodies our commitment to innovation, environmental stewardship, and pursuing boundaries of what is possible in agriculture.”

Estimates show that the global biofertilizers market size will expand to around USD 9.14 billion by 2032, according to Precedence Research. This figure is expected to grow steadily due to increasing awareness about sustainable agriculture practices, rising demand for organic food products and government initiatives promoting biofertilizer usage.

The new plant is currently running tests and will be fully operational in June. Del Monte Kenya is the single largest exporter in the country and already employs 6,500 Kenya workers directly. With the opening of this plant, the company can further support the local economy and work towards growing its footprint and impact in the region.

Together, through D l’Ora, the newly formed biofertilizer company, Fresh Del Monte and Almeria-based Vellsam, aim to maximize the use of residue utilization, enhance soil fertility, and meet the rising demand from consumers seeking nutritious, sustainably grown produce.