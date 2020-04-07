Australian citrus sector trials blockchain - FreshFruitPortal.com

The organization representing Australia’s citrus fruit growers has commissioned a pilot study to improve traceability using unique digital identifiers on a blockchain, website Securing Industry reports.

The pilot will be run with the help of digital ID label start-up Laava and real-time blockchain company Trust Provenance, backed with A$200,000 (US$120,000) in funding from Agriculture Victoria, Australia’s largest agriculture producer spanning more than 29,000 businesses.

It aims to provide a simple way to tell the origin of citrus fruit grown in Victoria, protect against counterfeiting, and improve control of the supply chain from “tree to table”, for example allowing rapid recalls of fruit if needed.

Australia’s citrus sector exported A$540m-worth of fruit last year, with A$162m of that total coming from Victoria.

Minister for Agriculture Jaclyn Symes said the program was scheduled to take place over seven months during the 2020 citrus harvest period from early May to the end of July, although it may be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The results will be used to show other horticultural industries the benefits of traceability.

Trust Provenance and Laava are already testing a traceability system for mango producer Manbulloo in Northern Australia.

That trial, which started towards the end of 2019, tracked tens of thousands of mangoes from farm to retailer using sensors attached to fruit trays and pallets. The aim of that program is to provide real-time data feedback on temperature and humidity.

