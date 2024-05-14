The U.S Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) launched a shopper and marketing consumer campaign to drive sales of both fresh and frozen blueberries during the coming spring holidays. The organization's consumer activation launched this month, just in time to target Memorial Day consumers.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning military personnel who died in service, particularly in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle. Many spend it with family and friends enjoying the warmer weather and sharing meals.

The holiday is a big deal for both buyers and retailers, who prepare in advance for the avalanche of consumers who need to stock up on groceries in anticipation.

The organization's campaign will run over 4,000 major retail stores throughout the U.S., including Target, Sam's Club, United Supermarkets, and others. The plan includes in-store demos, on-shelf and point-of-sale signage, couponing, targeted emails, and a discount on Blue-branded items for produce personnel.

The plan will be tailored to each retail partner and will take an integrated approach, to target consumers while they're perusing in the store and on the path to pay for their purchases.

Blueberry retail sales have increased 11.1% from 2021 to 2023, according to the council's release. "The industry is adapting to this new landscape, focusing on efficiency, quality improvements and new varieties boasting better flavor and shelf life."

Last year, data and tech company, Numerator, released a report on Memorial Day 2023. Sourced from verified purchase data and a sentiment survey of over 2,600 consumers on their 2023 holiday intentions, the organization found that three-quarters or 75% of U.S consumers had Memorial Day celebrations in their plans and 92% would make purchases.

The day is also filled with discounts for consumers to drive sales, a tactic that USHBC is utilizing in its marketing strategy.

The market size growth of blueberries will not be coming to a halt any time soon, with projections estimating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2024 to 2032 thanks to the fruit being a staple in the American diet.