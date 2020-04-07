Global Cherry Summit 2020 gets new date - FreshFruitPortal.com

New date announced for Global Cherry Summit 2020
A new date has been announced for the Global Cherry Summit 2020, the biggest and most important event on the cherry industry's calendar.
The event had been due to take place on April 23 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has now been rescheduled to Sept. 24, 2020.
The Global Cherry Summit will still be held in the Hotel Monticello Conference Center in San Francisco de Mostazal, Chile.
Global demand for cherries has soared over recent years, with total exports in 2018 hitting US$3 billion for the first time – double what they were just five years ago. From Chile, volumes have risen three-fold since 2012, with the country last year supplying one-third of global exports.
The Global Cherry Summit 2020 will provide what you need to capitalize on this exciting growth, offering eye-opening sessions on the international cherry trade, emerging markets, new commercial opportunities, marketing strategies and logistical developments, as well as ample networking opportunities.
The 2019 edition hosted over 700 participants from the world’s main cherry export and import countries, including Chile, China, the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Brazil, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain and Turkey. There were also more than 60 companies from the industry exhibiting their products and services.
Attendees at the previous two events praised the quality of the educational sessions, the organization and the diverse and international crowd, which included retailers (online and offline), growers, exporters, importers, marketers and researchers.