Global Cherry Summit 2020 gets new date - FreshFruitPortal.com

A new date has been announced for the Global Cherry Summit 2020, the biggest and most important event on the cherry industry's calendar.

The event had been due to take place on April 23 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has now been rescheduled to Sept. 24, 2020.

The Global Cherry Summit will still be held in the Hotel Monticello Conference Center in San Francisco de Mostazal, Chile.

The new date will provide great opportunities to analyze not only the 2019-20 season but the opportunities and challenges for the 2020-21 campaign.

Organized by Yentzen Group and the Cherry Committee of ASOEX, the Global Cherry Summit will once again bring together the world’s leading players in the global cherry industry to share key information and focus on the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.