Driscoll’s introduces Berry Big Strawberries - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Watsonville, California — Driscoll’s introduces Berry Big™ Strawberries, larger sized strawberries with versatility for endless everyday eating possibilities. With the same great delicious Driscoll’s flavor, this special berry gives consumers multiple bites from just one berry.

Their quantity is limited and captures the beginning of peak California growing season. Fresh, sweet and juicy big strawberries are packed in a single-layer corrugate package that is 100% Recycle Ready.

“With families focused on well-being and spending more time together, product quality and new usage occasions are high priorities. Our brand is foundational to making those ordinary moments of human connection just a bit more special,” says Frances Dillard, senior director of brand and product marketing.

“Customers are also eager for category excitement that will drive purchase intent and trust our brand to deliver on product innovation.”

“We spent more than a year in consumer research to crystalize new usage occasions and understand the ways consumers want to enjoy strawberries,” says Naomi Sakoda, Driscoll’s product marketing manager.

“Consumers clearly expressed that naturally big fruit encourages more dipping, slicing, dicing, filling and sharing. We are confident that Berry Big™ Strawberries meet a unique marketplace need and that our product strategy is directly translated from what the consumer wants.”

The product launch is timed for May, otherwise known as National Strawberry Month. Driscoll’s generational farming heritage is steeped in the art and science of growing strawberries for more than 100 years. Driscoll’s dedicated Research and Development team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists and entomologists are nicknamed the Joy Makers.

Today’s Driscoll’s R&D team continues the history of developing proprietary varieties through traditional breeding methods for an optimum delightful eating experience. All of Driscoll’s Berries including the Berry Big™ Strawberries come from Mother Nature – no GMOs.

The 18 ounce corrugate package includes the How2Recycle® label on the bottom. The label informs consumers how to recycle accurately and where to go if they need to find information specific to their municipality.

Driscoll’s is a member of The Sustainable Packaging Coalition and is committed to making packaging more sustainable. All major North American fresh berry producers announced their commitment to use 100% recycle-ready packaging by 2025.

The SRP is $4.99. To learn more about Berry Big™ Strawberries and where to buy nationwide, visit: www.driscolls.com/BerryBigStrawberries