Driscoll’s announces the return of the Sweetness Worth Sharing Berry Mobile Tour

Press release (Driscoll's)

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. — Driscoll’s, recently named one of Fast Company’s most innovative companies, announced it is bringing back its Berry Mobile Tour to the Northeast, this summer. With 21 planned stops including New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C. the tour brings to life Driscoll’s Sweetness Worth Sharing™ campaign, offering berry lovers at each tour stop an opportunity to create memories and form special moments of connection with Only the Finest Berries™.

Highlights of this branded experience will include free berry treats as well as interactive elements.

“Driscoll’s Sweetness Worth SharingTM campaign was inspired by human connection and the unique ways we create memories in small, everyday moments,” said Jamie Bassmann, director of brand & digital marketing at Driscoll’s.

“The Berry Mobile not only provides a deeper more memorable in-person brand moment, with two-way conversation, but when overlayed with a digital and social media strategy, we are able to increase our reach and impact of our investment. Experiential brand marketing can be thought of as the easiest, turn-key solution for reaching millions of berry consumers, in-person, with a tasty and memorable brand experience.”

A strategic focus on priority markets was placed for cities in the Northeast. The Berry Mobile will be centrally positioned at highly attended community gatherings, mainly in New York and Boston, with 12 new events for 2024. This expansion is anticipated to increase total attendance by an impressive 39%.

The experience will feature free berry sundaes and berry bowls served from Driscoll’s Berry Mobile. The set-up will also offer cornhole, giant four-in-a-row, and an on-site mailbox where attendees can share the experience via postcard.

Attendees are encouraged to post their memories with the Berry Mobile on social media and tag the brand. The list of all the tour stops scheduled until the end of September can be found on driscolls.com here.

“This summer, we added more stops to Berry Mobile’s tour schedule to share the unparalleled joy that comes with eating fresh, delicious berries. Taking a regional approach in our top markets with high brand awareness will open the door to events within a day’s drive that can provide not only a larger pool of events to choose from but also allow a presence in multiple markets,” said Hannah Cannon, brand marketing specialist, Driscoll’s. “In its larger-than-life yellow and joyful berry icons, the Berry Mobile will be hard to miss and impossible to resist.”