Citrus: South Africa set for strong season in U.S. - FreshFruitPortal.com

The trade association Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA) has announced the start of a "strong" 2020 season in the U.S. market as the first vessel of the year makes its way to the destination this week.

Clementines will be the first fruit to arrive this month at the New York port. More easy peelers and some Navel oranges will follow with the first conventional vessel arriving in Philadelphia towards the third week of June.

During peak season, containers will also arrive in the port of Philadelphia with more-or-less the same timing as the first conventional vessel. By this time, Star Ruby and Cara-Cara Oranges will also start be available.

“This year we’re expecting some of the most top quality and excellent eating quality fruit we’ve seen in recent years,” said Suhanra Conradie, CEO of Summer Citrus from South Africa.

“The timing of the 2020 harvest is aligning with the recent increase in demand of citrus due to COVID-19 while offering some of the best in season citrus from South Africa.”

While challenges within the international supply chain are inevitable, the group from South Africa manages supply based on demand with its team of growers , importers , local and global officials as well as logistics and marketing teams.

“In response to our retail partners’ needs based on evolving consumer behaviors, our group is at the ready to be a trusted supplier of citrus starting towards end of May through October,” said Conradie.

Speaking to FreshFruitPortal.com in mid-May, Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa (CGA) CEO Justin Chadwick said that avoiding logistical and operational issues will be critical to ensure a successful citrus season amid numerous challenges stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.