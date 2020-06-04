U.S.: Dozens of Tennessee strawberry and tomato farmworkers test positive for Covid-19 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Dozens of employees of Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms in Tennessee have tested positive for Covid-19, company officials said on Monday, according to Channel 6 ABC WATE News.

The announcement came after the company completed employee testing.

Steve Scott, an owner of Scott’s Farms, told News Channel 11 on Monday that an employee was feeling ill last week and was sent to the doctor.

That employee was tested for Covid-19 as a precaution, and received a positive test result last Thursday. After being notified of that positive test result, company officials tested all employees on Friday morning.

The test results for employees came back on Sunday, where 38 of 119 employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The release issued Monday also said that Scott’s Farms will temporarily close in order to deep clean and sanitize. All stands were shut down Monday and officials said employees would not be picking in the fields that day.

Operations were expected to continue this week.

The news comes days after a frozen fruit processor in Washington state also reported dozens of workers testing positive for Covid-19.