By Sebastian Ramírez

Morocco has become an important supplier of citrus for the Northern Hemisphere, especially for mandarins, with a supply window from December to June.

Between the 2019-20 and 2023-24 seasons, volumes of mandarins from Morocco to the U.S. increased from 53 to 80 million pounds. The country is currently the third largest exporter of fruit to the U.S., with 15% of the total share.

Salix Fruit, an exporter and importer of fruit with 30 years in the market, has been importing mandarins and oranges from Morocco for four years.

Vince Biasibetti works in executive sales in the United States for the company. He tells FreshFruitPortal.com that, on a recent visit to the country, the company explored new business opportunities and learned about lesser-known citrus varieties to promote in the American market.

Drought in Morocco

Regarding the alarming drought affecting Morocco, Biasibetti said that while the overall fruit volume remains unaffected, the offering will concentrate more on smaller-sized fruits.

“This is the case, particularly for mandarins (Nadorcott) and oranges (Maroc Late). Recently, we visited farms in Marrakech and Beni Mellal that showed varying degrees of impact from the drought on production,” he said.

The country experienced a 70% drop in rainfall between September 2023 and mid-January compared to the average. This year will be the 6th year of severe drought in Morocco.

However, Biasibetti added that the drought shouldn't affect cosmetic and internal quality much.

The situation is still concerning for producers and exporters, who are having to look for alternatives to get water. Biasibetti said the drought did not affect production this year, but the issue is worrying for the future.

Logistics

Moroccan fruit comes into the U.S. through the East Coast, with the latest direct line of containers established in Philadelphia, the main fruit hub on the East Coast.

“This route made shipments flow very well, with constant arrivals,” Biasibetti said. “No major logistical issues [were] reported this season.”

US regulation and tracking

Salix Fruit operates according to the FDA’s Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP), which ensures that foreign suppliers of food and beverages meet the same safety requirements as U.S.-based companies.

Biasibetti said they are tracking the implementation of this program with suppliers.

“Ensuring compliance with the programs allows us to guarantee the food safety required by the FDA and compliance with public health protection standards, including safety guidelines, preventive controls, and proper labeling,” he said.

He added that conducting visits to production areas before each import season is crucial for optimal preparation. Salix Fruit will also travel to Argentina, he said, to check on lemon plantations there.