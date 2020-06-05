Cape Town port delays creating backlogs - FreshFruitPortal.com

South Africa: Delays at Cape Town's harbor as workers are sent home

June 05 , 2020

Workers at South Africa's Cape Town's harbor are being sent home with suspected cases of Covid-19, causing delays and backlogs for cargo, Business Insider reports.

Port operator Transnet confirmed on Friday that the surge in Covid-19 cases has begun to affect operations at the harbor’s cargo terminals.

An unspecified number of employees have been sent home to self-isolate while waiting for test results.

Over the last week, between five and 14 ships have been anchored in the Western Cape port, waiting for permission to offload their cargo.

On Thursday, container terminal operations reportedly ran at 40% of capacity.

According to Oscar Borchards, acting terminal manager, the loading and offloading of cargo is continuing, however, as the company allows for periods of self-quarantine.

Transnet is monitoring shift performance on a daily basis, he says, being quoted as saying "as well as compliance to standard Covid -19 preventative measures that the terminals have put in place".

The situation comes amid the pear export for many fruits from South Africa including avocados, citrus and pome fruit.

Derek Donkin, CEO of Subtrop, told FreshFruitPortal.com in late May that some of South Africa's fruit exports were being diverted away from Cape Town to the Port of Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape, which was operating more smoothly.

You might also be interested in


South African ag operations "will continue" despit ...
South Africa's Afrupro eyes further growth in avoc ...
South Africa: Hortgro says exports to UK will cont ...
South Africa's high expectations for pome fruit se ...
"Strong" South African citrus season in U.S. expec ...
South Africa's blueberry production soars in 2019- ...
San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 22316318 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands