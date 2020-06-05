Kroger and Ocado announce three new facilities - FreshFruitPortal.com

U.S. retailer Kroger and e-commerce tech company Ocado have announced the continued expansion of their partnership with plans to construct three new fulfillment centers (CFC).

The new high-tech facilities that use robotic technology to pack customer's orders will be located in the Great Lakes, Pacific Northwest and West regions.

The CFC model – incorporating automation and AI – will be used to expand Kroger products to a larger footprint.

"Kroger is incredibly excited to construct three additional industry-leading Customer Fulfillment Centers across the country in relationship with Ocado to bring fresh food to our customers more conveniently than ever before," said Robert Clark, Kroger's senior vice president of supply chain, manufacturing and sourcing. "Through our strategic partnership, we are engineering a model for these regions, leveraging advanced robotics technology and creative solutions to redefine the customer experience."