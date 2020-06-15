GreenTech Americas rescheduled to March 16–18, 2021 - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

GreenTech Americas is moving from 25 - 27 August 2020 to 16 - 18 March 2021. The current health situation in Mexico, due to COVID-19, does not provide the optimal conditions to organize GreenTech’s first show in Querétaro.

RAI Amsterdam and Tarsus, as organizers, recognize the power of face to face interaction as the best environment for successful business. Due to measures put in place by the authorities, many travelers are still confronted with travel restrictions. A new date has been set to maintain the international reach and quality of the event.

Opportunities and potential

GreenTech Americas in Mexico is the first regional event of GreenTech, the international meeting place for horticultural technology. 50% of the exhibitors are international and expected visitors originate from all over the world.

The agricultural market in Mexico has a lot of potential and is a major supplier of vegetables and flowers to the United States. At the same time Mexico itself is an important market for international companies.

Moreover, there is a lot of interest in horticultural knowledge that can be shared. The quality and success of the event at its original dates would have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions, hence the rescheduling.

“I’m looking forward to our show in 2021 and trust the decision to reschedule the show is widely understood. Our core objective is to provide the protected agricultural industry in Mexico and Latin America with a world-class event that will open new gates to business” said Mariska Dreschler, Director of Horticulture - GreenTech, RAI Amsterdam.

“The current health emergency does not yet provide optimal conditions in Mexico. We are implementing all the international protocols to safeguard the safety of our global community. As always, we are committed to maintain the quality and success of the GreenTech brand” said Jose Navarro, Tarsus Mexico Director.