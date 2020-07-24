U.S.: Frieda’s says this is the summer of dragon fruit - FreshFruitPortal.com

U.S. tropical fruit company Frieda’s expects dragon fruit to perform particularly well this year as consumers look for little escapes to flee the mundane aspects of being stuck at home.

The organization is now offering the fruit, also known as pitahaya, originating from Ecuador and Nicaragua.

Frieda's pointed out that tropical fruits are trending, with coffee chains like Starbucks have ramped up their assortment of tropical beverages, including the highly coveted Dragon Drink. And at Dunkin Donuts, shoppers can order a Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher to quench their summer thirst.

According to a recent survey, 44% of shoppers say they think enjoying exotic tropical fruit, like dragon fruit1, would help make it feel more like summer.

Frieda’s says its supply of dragon fruit is looking better than ever, featuring red dragon fruit grown in the lush volcanic soil of Nicaragua and yellow dragon fruit sourced directly from the Amazon rainforest in Ecuador.

“With such high demand and strong supply, now is the perfect time to build inviting dragon fruit displays which showcase all three varieties in order to make your store the preferred shopping destination,” says Alex Berkley, director of sales at Frieda’s Specialty Produce.

“POS signage is an easy way to show the flesh and highlight the differences. We suggest featuring yellow dragon fruit, which we call the gateway dragon fruit because it is so sweet."