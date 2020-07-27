Hazel Tech teams up with Farmlands Co-operative in New Zealand - FreshFruitPortal.com

Hazel Technologies, a developer of new technologies to protect quality in the produce supply chain and fight food waste, has announced a joint partnership with key players in the New Zealand kiwifruit industry.

The company is teaming up with Farmlands, New Zealand’s largest farmer-owned, rural supplies co-operative, Seeka, the largest kiwifruit packer in New Zealand, and Apata, a leading harvester, packer and cold storage operator for the New Zealand kiwifruit industry.

The partnership focuses on the use of Hazel Trex, a new pre-harvest technology launched by Hazel Tech this year, with support from global New Zealand kiwifruit marketer Zespri.

As part of the partnership, growers supplying fruit to Seeka and Apata will deploy the Hazel Trex technology into their pre-harvest management process ahead of the 2020-2021 harvest.

Seeka, founded in 1980, is the largest packer of kiwifruit in New Zealand and Australia, and manages over 1200 hectares of kiwifruit production. Apata was created in 2013, after the strategic merger of two long standing kiwifruit packers, Aerocool Limited and Apata Limited.

Both Seeka and Apata pack the Zespri kiwifruit export label. Farmlands will be the sole distributor of Hazel Trex to all of Zespri’s New Zealand kiwifruit growers.

“Hazel™ Trex technology will effect a true paradigm shift in kiwifruit orchard management, as it employs the latest genetic sequencing technology to ensure accurate forecasting,” said Dwayne Farrington, Technical Manager at Farmlands.

“Given the depth of our co-operative’s technical kiwifruit expertise we are well placed to distribute this technology to the New Zealand kiwifruit industry in 2020 and beyond.”

Gary Geurts, Business Development Manager of Apata, said: "For the past 30 years, Apata has always prided itself on embracing industry leading technologies ahead of the market to optimize kiwifruit quality. Our partnership with Farmlands and Hazel Tech is a testament to our commitment to innovation."

“Our multi-season data indicates Hazel Trex reduces kiwifruit orchard management labor costs by increasing king flower frequency”, said Miguel Peterle, Production Manager at Whitehall Fruitpackers.

“Reducing labor needs during potential COVID-19 related shortages is especially crucial.” Whitehall Fruitpackers manages 100 hectares of Zespri SunGold kiwifruit and 130 hectares of Zespri Green in the Waikato growing region.

“Hazel Tech is committed to expanding our current industry-leading technology portfolio across the global supply chain,” said Aidan Mouat, CEO, Hazel Technologies.

“Partnering with some of the most respected New Zealand Kiwifruit brands like Farmlands, Seeka, Apata, and Zespri has been a major progress point for our geographical and product portfolio expansion.”