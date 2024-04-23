Pear Bureau Northwest announces new communications coordinator

Press release (Pear Bureau Northwest)

MILWAUKIE, OREGON - Pear Bureau Northwest announced that Jenna Tobin has joined the organization as Communications and Social Media Coordinator.

Tobin brings more than six years of social media marketing experience, having spearheaded many successful digital marketing and social media campaigns while at the University of Oregon, Browny Bee Honey and Toolhouse, Inc.

"I'm so excited to bring my passion for using digital platforms as a vehicle for storytelling and to advocate for our dedicated pear growers," Tobin said.

Marketing Communications Manager Jim Morris says her background with another agricultural commodity, "gives her an authentic voice to represent our growers and the industry."

Tobin holds an undergraduate degree in Social Sciences, with an emphasis on Sociology, Communications and Economics from the University of Oregon. Additionally, she has earned a Master's Degree in Strategic Communications, also from the University of Oregon.