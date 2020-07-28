Strawberries prices skyrocket - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the ‘In Charts' series, Cristian Crespo of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

U.S. strawberry market prices since week 23 have skyrocketed, far surpassing the previous four years.

Looking at the chart below, we can see that in week 29, the average price of conventional strawberries was US$4.68 per kilo, which is double the level recorded during the same week 2019.

Prices of non-organic strawberries (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics)

This price rise can likely be explained in large part by a drop in volumes from Central California, which is currently the only supply region.

As we can see in the chart below, in week 29 volumes were 14% lower than last year.

Volumes of non-organic strawberries (USD/KG) from Central California in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics)

