Three companies lose USDA PACA license - FreshFruitPortal.com

The Texas-based companies had their Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act licenses revoked, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week.

Sanctions against the three operators were put in place in response to payment violations.

Companies Lonestar Produce Express LLC, AguiGato LLC and Luna Wholesale Inc. violated PACA stipulations by not paying for produce, the release details.

In total, Lonestar Produce Express failed to pay US$44,735 to a Texas seller. Similarly, AguiGato failed to pay a Texas seller $4,130 and Luna Wholesale $37,404.

As a result of these violations, the companies have been banned by the USDA from engaging in PACA related business or other related activities.