The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced new measures on Tuesday applied to three Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA) violators in Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

Sanctions include suspending the businesses’ PACA licenses and barring the principal operators from engaging in PACA-licensed business or other activities without USDA approval.

Rooted Connections, operating out of Ft. Lauderdale, failed to pay a $12,654 award in favor of a Texas seller.

Trinity Vegetable Company, operating out of Elberton, was issued a restriction for failing to pay a $34,873 award in favor of a Georgia seller.

And Laredo-based Efruit Fresh Produce was also restricted by the USDA for failing to pay a $13,046 award in favor of a California seller.

On a more positive note, the USDA reported that Prometo Produce Corp. satisfied a $15,400 reparation order involving unpaid produce transactions.

The McAllen company has met its obligations and can now operate in the produce industry.

