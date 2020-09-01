Prima Wawona peaches shipped to many countries - FreshFruitPortal.com

Peaches supplied by California-based Prima Wawona that have been recalled over concerns they are infected with salmonella have been shipped to over a dozen countries.

In an update, the Food and Drug Administration said that as of August 28, Canada, Singapore, and New Zealand have all issued recalls of the peaches.

But the fruit was also sent to companies in Australia, China, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, the Philippines, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.

The FDA said it sharing distribution information directly with foreign food safety authorities in these jurisdictions.

On August 22, 2020, Prima Wawona recalled bagged and bulk, or loose, peaches that they supplied to retailers nationwide.

The firm’s press states it is recalling “bulk/loose peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 3 and its bagged Wawona and Wawona Organic peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 19th because the products could possibly be contaminated with Salmonella.”

Retailers that received recall product from Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company include, but are not limited to Aldi, Food Lion, Hannaford, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Wegmans.

CDC reports that epidemiologic evidence indicates that peaches are the likely source of this outbreak. As of August 27, 2020, CDC is reporting a total of 78 cases across 12 states.

FDA’s traceback investigation is working to identify the source of this ongoing outbreak, whether additional peaches are affected, and to determine if potentially contaminated product has been shipped to additional retailers.