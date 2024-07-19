U.S. peach volumes recovering amid mixed weather conditions

Last year, peach and nectarine production in the United States fell to its lowest level since the early '80s, with colder temperatures delaying bloom and later freezes damaging the fruit.

This downward trend started in 2011-12, according to a USDA report. Output fell below a million tons in 2013-14 for the first time in decades, where it has since remained. U.S. output declined 30% between 2013-14 and 2022-23, with volumes dropping 300,000 tons to 650,000.

Higher temperatures in Georgia and South Carolina could improve yields for the sector. However, in southern Illinois, some orchards continue struggling, IPM reports.

Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass and Flamm Orchards, southeast of St. Louis, are seeing better productivity, they told the publication.

Flamm Orchard’s Austin Flamm said the firm is “really happy” with where the crop’s current condition. Flamm added that they’re seeing good production levels, even having to trim back some trees earlier this year.

Conversely, Eckert’s Inc. in Belleville, had another down year, with about 50% production, said President Chris Eckert. The area saw subzero temperatures in mid-January, leading to a dip in production.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a crop insurance program for peaches, which Eckert said has been needed for the past two years.

Raghela Scavuzzo, executive director of the Illinois Specialty Growers Association, explained geography played a key role in how weather affected the different orchards.

Smaller peach orchards in Calhoun County, which sits between the Mississippi and Illinois rivers north of St. Louis, felt the worst of the cold. Some even had a total loss because of a late freeze, she said.

