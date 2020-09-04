GreenTech Amsterdam 2020 goes virtual - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

After extensive consultation and various options considered, GreenTech decided to postpone the full physical format of the show to 15 - 17 June 2021. This year GreenTech Amsterdam will be a new virtual event: GreenTech Live & Online 2020 on 20, 21 and 22 October. The worldwide horticulture community will virtually connect, share knowledge and learn about innovations.

Given the uncertain worldwide situation, GreenTech and RAI Amsterdam as organisers cannot guarantee the high quality of the onsite show in 2020. However, in these challenging times, the overall still growing horticulture market is looking for ways to get in touch.

GreenTech already received a lot of support from the industry for the new virtual event. Among others Kubo, Priva, Ridder, Certhon, Pylot, Verkade, Peter Dekker, Visser, Signify, Dalsem, Heliospectra, Tungsram, Jiffy, Logitec Plus, Rijk Zwaan and Meteor are sponsors of GreenTech Live & Online.

Mariska Dreschler, Director Horticulture - GreenTech: "Of course it makes us sad that we cannot organise a physical show this year. But we focus on what we can do. A very strong proof of the need to connect is that we have full support from the horticulture industry to setting up a virtual platform to reach out to the still growing horticulture community worldwide”.

The three-day virtual platform will have:

Several theatres with knowledge sessions which will be live broadcasted;

Product presentations will be showcased;

An onsite studio with podcasts;

Innovation Awards contest;

Online matchmaking for exhibitors and visitors.

The theme in October is ’Follow the sun’, which means that the programme focusses on the different time zones to reach out to the worldwide horticulture industry.

The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals. GreenTech focuses on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers face.

All Dutch front runners, greenhouse builders and suppliers are present. In 2019 a total of 12,489 professionals from 114 countries visited GreenTech Amsterdam.

More information via the GreenTech website or follow GreenTech on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.