Canada researchers investigating acai berry to fight virus - FreshFruitPortal.com

Canada researchers investigating acai berry to fight virus

September 08 , 2020

Canadian researchers said Monday they are investigating a popular superfood -- the acai berry -- as a treatment to prevent Covid-19's most severe symptoms, The Jakarta Post reports.

Past studies have shown the berry's extract may act as an inflammation inhibitor, which doctors believe could help prohibit the severe inflammatory response caused by the coronavirus.

University of Toronto scientists Michael Farkouh and Ana Andreazza, who have studied the berry's effect on inflammation responses for nearly five years, are researching how it can be used to fight COVID-19.

"It's a long shot," Farkouh told AFP. "But acai berries are cheap and easily accessible for everyone, as well as safe, so it was worth trying."

The pair enrolled some 580 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in Canada and Brazil, where the berry is grown.

Half took doses of the extract while the rest received placebos.

The hope is that early intervention with acai could help prevent some of the disease's worst symptoms, which can lead to hospitalization and death, Farkouh said.

He explained that the extract specifically targets the same NLRP3 pathway as the coronavirus, which when activated triggers the body's response to fight off infection and stress.

Results of the 30-day study are expected to be released at the end of 2020.

You might also be interested in


British Columbia's blueberry sector struggling ami ...
U.S.: Fresh produce retail demand "still well abov ...
Southern Hemisphere notched record fruit exports t ...
FDA finds Cyclospora in Florida irrigation canal ...
Albertsons sets terms of IPO amid "momentum" ...
Agronometrics in Charts: Strawberries prices skyro ...
Fresh share of U.S. produce sales back at pre-pand ...
Stemilt says pear ripening program a major boost f ...
San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 22316318 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands