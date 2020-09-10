Red Sun Farms announces greenhouse growth - FreshFruitPortal.com

Greenhouse grower Red Sun Farms says it is responding to customer demands for locally grown produce with unprecedented levels of investment in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The vertically integrated company says it continues to grow year over year, but the investments made in 2020 are outpacing the growth of previous years.

This spring, the company began construction on its first phase (27 acres) of a three-phase project totaling 63.8 acres in Kingsville, Ontario. A second investment in Ontario is underway with an additional 18 acres of high-tech greenhouse farming, which will drastically expand Red Sun Farms' overall portfolio and bring the total acreage for this location to 42 acres.

Jim DiMenna, President, says: "This investment into the Ontario area, will allow Red Sun Farms to better serve our consumers in both Canada & the USA."

In Mexico, the company is in construction to complete a 25-acre expansion this winter and 50 acres next spring to the existing high-tech greenhouse that will cultivate tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers.

“The team is very excited to have these initial 25 acres ready for winter 2020, followed by an additional 50 acres in spring 2021” states Carlos Visconti, CEO Red Sun Farms Canada & USA.

"This additional acreage will reaffirm Red Sun Farms as the largest vertically integrated high-tech greenhouse in North America."

The company says that it continues to be an industry leader by consistently breaking new barriers with its initiatives in sustainable growth. By expanding itss distribution center in Dublin, Virginia, they continue to reduce their carbon footprint and better serve their customers.